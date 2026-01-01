K. Michelle announces her first country album, ‘Jesus & Whiskey’

K. Michelle’s deep-rooted desire to release a country album is coming true: Jesus & Whiskey will arrive on Oct. 16.

It features nine songs, on which she “fearlessly explores faith, heartbreak, redemption, and love lost and found,” according to a press release.

The title track is out now. It’s described in the release as “a radically honest meditation on faith, grace, and the beautiful imperfection of being human.”

K. Michelle previously released R&B albums Rebellious Soul, Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart? and I’m the Problem. She made her country debut last year with “Jack Daniel’s.” Jesus & Whiskey marks her first country album, but she tells People she’s always been a country girl.

“Being a Tennessee girl, [country] is my first genre of choice, and I was always told because of other reasons, I couldn’t sing that,” K. Michelle says. “When it came down to it, I am a country singer. It’s new to the world, but to everyone around me, they know it’s my whole life, so it’s time to do what it is I do, and I’m really excited about it.”

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