Kanye West credits daughter North for rekindling his love of music

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Kanye West‘s rekindled love for music is all thanks to his eldest daughter.

“This little girl made me love music again,” Ye wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of North sitting in front of a table with a keyboard on it. “She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.”

North appeared on Vultures cut “Talking” and V2‘s “Bomb,” both featuring Ty Dolla $ign. During a listening party for Vultures 2 in March 2024, she announced her debut album was in the works.

“I’ve been working on an album,” she shared. “And it’s called Elementary School Dropout.”

The title is seemingly a reference to Ye’s 2004 album, College School Dropout.

His upcoming project, Bully, will be his first solo album since his controversial antisemitic remarks.

