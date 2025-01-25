Kanye West releases ‘530’ music video

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kanye West has released the music video for “530,” using puppets to portray human experiences.

The puppets are captured as they go about their everyday lives, with the female puppets seen getting pampered, doing their hair, getting nose and lip injections and more.

Lyrically, “530” finds Ye sharing what it was like to lose ex-wife Kim Kardashian and reflecting on the difficult parts of co-parenting. The song also mentions Drake, initially making headlines for his lyrics shading both stars.

“530” is one of the songs featured on Vultures 2, the sequel to Ye and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Vultures. Ye shared the video on his Instagram account.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.