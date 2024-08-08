Kanye West talks GOAT rappers, his antisemitic remarks and more

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Candace Owens has dropped an interview she did with Kanye West in October 2022. Uploaded Wednesday, it sees him discussing everything from his GOAT rappers to his antisemitic remarks.

In the chat, Ye had a two-part response about who he believes is the greatest rapper of all time. “Drake is the best rapper ever by the numbers, JAY-Z is the greatest rapper ever by the inspiration,” he said.

The convo then turned to Jay-Z’s impact on music and business, when Ye unexpectedly said, “I just think ’Yoncé need to let him go get some p****, seriously. Go to the DR [Dominican Republic] or something, like, you know what I mean?”

Ye also touched on his antisemitic comments, specifically the tweet in which he wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” He told Candace he was drinking Hennessy when he penned the post.

“I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet,” said Ye. “You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. It turns us gray. The demons [come out].” He said he hadn’t previously shared that information because he didn’t want his words “discredited” because he still believed them to be the “truth.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye shared his thoughts on dispelling Black trauma, appropriation, the film Black Panther replacing the Black Panther movement, the status of his friendships, possibly changing his name to Billionaire Ye and more.

“My name is Ye. I take it like you’re calling Caitlyn [Jenner] ‘Bruce.’ My name is Ye. Also, refer to me as ‘Billionaire.’ Christian Billionaire Ye,” he said. “Matter of fact, I may legally change my name to ‘Christian Billionaire Ye’, so you’re forced to call me it.”

