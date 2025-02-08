Kanye West’s X account deactivated after rants about Diddy, wife Bianca Censori and antisemitism

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kanye West can’t tell us nothing … at least not on the social platform X. His account has been deactivated after making several posts calling for Diddy‘s freedom, among other things.

“This account doesn’t exist,” his profile now reads. It’s not clear whether X removed Ye from the platform or he chose to leave himself.

Ye had recently been tweeting racist and antisemitic comments. He also praised his wife, Bianca Censori, for her outfit on the Grammys red carpet and shared pornographic clips on the platform, prompting many to ask for his removal.

Among his rants, Ye spent a large portion of his posts talking about Diddy, who he referred to as an idol and hero.

“THEY [TRYING] TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE N—-S,” read one of the posts.

In another, Ye followed the announcement of the Yeezy and Sean John collaboration with news he was selling a hoodie like the one Cassie had on in the video that reportedly shows Diddy assaulting her. He also shared a screenshot of the video, showing fans how the Love hoodie, titled after Diddy’s “Love” nickname, compared to the one Cassie was wearing.

Alongside a second screenshot of the video, he wrote, “You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything.”

Diddy responded to Ye, reposting Ye’s post about the Yeezy and Sean John collaboration.

