Kash Doll says her Last Doll Tour is ‘going to be an experience’

Will Kennedy

Kash Doll is on the road, giving fans a live taste of her latest album, The Last Doll. She kicked off the show Saturday in her hometown of Detroit, following opening act Detroit Diamond from Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow. Dej Loaf joined her onstage, as did her eldest child, son Kashton, to whom she sang her song “Baby Boy.”

Since it’s her first time on tour as a mother, Kash strategically spread out the dates, only scheduling two shows in December and January. February, however, “is very jam-packed,” she tells ABC Audio, guessing she’ll take one week on and off until it’s over. She also noted she’ll tap into her community for help.

“I got to get prepared for this s*** because my kids, they’re both two under 2. I got to get prepared so everybody on the team got to get prepared to know that at any moment you might be changing a diaper.”

The Last Doll Tour supports Kash’s sophomore album, but also marks her first headlining trek.

“This my first tour, my own. So I finally get to have a tour where I set all this s*** up. I make this stuff up. … Everybody that come[s] to my tour I feel like love[s] me genuinely. So now I get to do songs and things that I know that I would love if I was a Kash Doll fan, just to try to give them that experience. … It’s going to be an experience,” Kash says.

Following her show in Detroit, Kash spent Sunday performing at the Agora Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio. Her next show is on Jan. 23, allowing Kash to enjoy the holidays with her family.

“When you have kids, it make[s] holidays fun again,” she says.

