Kash Doll shares her holiday plans: ‘I’m just ready to have a good time’

Holidays are a little different for Kash Doll now that she’s a mother of two. She’ll be taking a break from her tour and work to eat and celebrate the season, with a renewed excitement thanks to her daughter, Klarity, and son, Kashton.

“When you have kids, it make[s] holidays fun again, you know, now you want to do all the things you were doing that you were coming up. … You just want to give them that experience,” Kash tells ABC Audio. “So I’m [planning] cute little Christmas things.”

Some of that includes wearing matching pajamas and playing the Elf on the Shelf with her son, who is now 2 years old. “Now he finally understands,” she says. “He’s 2 and he talking, it’s like, all right, we get to have some fun. So I’m just ready to have a good time.”

