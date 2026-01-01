Kehlani announces world tour with Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, The Artist and Waseel

Kehlani has a great announcement for her fans: she’s headed to a city near them on tour.

She shared the news in a video shared to her Instagram Friday, in which she’s seen in a messy office trying to brainstorm ideas for her upcoming tour. She crumbles papers, throws them on the ground, writes sticky notes and uses a board as she questions what to do on the road.

“I gotta think big. The theme: circus, no, lighting, a spotlight. That’s too much, maybe it’s not enough. Can I get a harp?” she asks.

“Set list, do I open with ‘Folded,’ do I close with ‘Folded,’ do I do ‘Folded’ five times? ‘Folded’ warriors to the back and the day ones to the front,” she continues.

“I need dancers, I need a DJ,” Kehlani says, before Waseel starts playing her song, and she quickly asks him to stop.

“I need to think. What am I missing? Oh! Who are my openers?” She’s then seen reaching out to them and getting their confirmation.

Those openers are Isaia Huron, The Artist, Waseel and Durand Bernarr.

The tour is a world tour, seemingly in support of her recently released self-titled debut album. Dates have not yet been announced.

“one hooting and hollering a**, fun a** rnb a** night, you will have,” Kehlani teased on her Instagram Story. She followed it with, “you have till August to learn every word to the Kehlani album,” before sharing a link for fans to get updates and presale access to the tour.

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