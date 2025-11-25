Kehlani dances in the rain in new ‘Out the Window’ music video

Kehlani has released the music video for her song “Out the Window.”

The video finds her singing in a phone booth; in a red room performing choreography in red attire; and dancing in the rain as she belts out the track’s lyrics.

“But, baby, I want you/ I’m focused, it’s overdue/ Don’t throw it out the window,” Kehlani sings in the chorus. “The late nights, the half truths/ I was reckless, let me prove to you/ I’ll throw ’em out the window.”

The video is now on YouTube.

