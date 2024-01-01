Kehlani drops new single from upcoming mixtape, ‘While We Wait 2’

Atlantic Records

Kehlani is giving fans a preview of her upcoming mixtape, While We Wait 2, set to drop on Wednesday.

The singer just dropped the new single “When He’s Not There,” featuring Lucky Daye, which is now available via digital outlets.

While We Wait 2 is the sequel to Kehlani’s previous mixtape, While We Wait, which she released in 2019. It follows the June release of her fourth studio album, Crash.

And there’s a chance fans may be hearing some of these new songs live very soon. Kehlani is set to kick off her Crash World Tour on Sept. 4 in Minneapolis. The 31-city North American tour features special guests Flo and Anycia.

