Kehlani says she has ‘more collaborations than I’ve probably ever had’ on upcoming album

Following the success of her song “Folded,” Kehlani is working on an album that she tells Inked is “almost finished.” Compared to her previous projects, the singer says she collaborated with more people this time around — all of which were organic connections.

“I have way more collaborations than I’ve probably ever had, and they’re all people that I really, really respect,” Kehlani teased. “The coolest thing about it is that none of the features feel like, ‘Oh, a label threw this together,’ or ‘Two people were popping right now, so we just threw it together.’”

“It was all super organic; everybody’s just loving the music that’s being made,” she added. “I have people that I adore and look up to on this project, so I’m really excited about it.”

While it’s not clear when the album will drop, it will follow the success of “Folded,” which has been covered by several artists, including JoJo, Ne-Yo, Brandy, Toni Braxton, Mario and Tank. Much like the collaborations on her upcoming album, Kehlani says the remixes came together naturally.

“This happened completely organically — I didn’t do any of this,” Kehlani said of the versions by Brandy, Braxton, Mario and Tank. She did, however, initiate the conversations with JoJo and Ne-Yo.

All of the versions were later compiled into the Homage Pack.

“It was just freaking natural, dude. I don’t know — it’s been the craziest thing ever,” Kehlani said. “Maybe ‘Folded’ never ends. Maybe the clothes never actually get folded.”

