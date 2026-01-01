Kehlani’s self-titled album debuts at #4 on ‘Billboard’ 200

Kehlani’s self-titled album has debuted on the Billboard 200, coming in at #4. According to Luminate, it earned 69,000 equivalent album units, 45,000 SEA units and 24,000 album sales in the United States in the week ending April 30. The project marks the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman so far this year and becomes Kehlani’s fourth top-10 album on the chart.

“we outsold my last two albums by miles and thats so important to me,” Kehlani reacted in an Instagram Story. “points on the board is important to me! God is so GOOD! I love you guys!!! What a good year for RNB!”

Kehlani was released April 24 on her 31st birthday, with features including Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Missy Elliott and Brandy. It also debuted at #2 on Top Album Sales and #5 on Top Streaming Albums.

Other songs in the Billboard 200’s top 10 include Michael Jackson’s Thriller at #7 and Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving at #8.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.