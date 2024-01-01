Keke Palmer, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor to be recognized at 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors

ABFF/Nice Crowd

Keke Palmer and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor have been named among the honorees for the seventh American Black Film Festival Honors, which recognizes excellence in film and television.

Keke will be honored for being a “trendsetting content creator” with “outstanding work and commitment to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the motion picture and television industry, through their work,” receiving the Renaissance Award at the ceremony.

Aunjanue will be presented with the Excellence in the Arts Award for her body of work and career wins, including her role as Oracene Price in King Richard and its accompanying awards.

Also being recognized is Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his roles on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He’ll receive the male award for Excellence in the Arts.

“For decades, these incredible ABFF honorees have captivated audiences and shaped the cultural landscape with their groundbreaking work,” said Jeff and Nicole Friday, CEO and president of NICE CROWD, which is presenting the ABFF Honors. “It’s a privilege to honor Aunjanue, Giancarlo and Keke for their extraordinary contributions to both the industry and our shared culture. … We look forward to recognizing their remarkable achievements and coming together with our amazing ABFF community to honor their lasting impact.”

The ABFF Honors will take place Feb. 17 at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. Zainab Johnson will take on hosting duties.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.