Keke Palmer says she’s proud of SZA for ‘One of Them Days’ performance: ‘Glad we got to do this together’

Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

Keke Palmer is celebrating the release of One of Them Days, which she says took 22 days to film.

“Happy release day to @oneofthemdaysmovie!! We filmed this movie in like 22 days which is just not common let me tell you lol,” she wrote on Instagram. “But I’m so proud of the movie and all the amazing women I got to do it with.”

She gave a shout-out to director Lawrence Lamont, Issa Rae and her Hoorae Media production company and more, noting “everyone was so amazing and fun to work with.”

“Everybody embraced my little boy and allowed me to have my mommy time in between the hectic schedule and that was just truly appreciated,” she said.

Keke also shared a few words about co-star SZA, who makes her acting debut in the film. “I’m so so proud of you. As honest as you are in your music I’m still not sure people get how much that truly is you, the chaotic yet grounded and spiritual advisor energy,” she wrote. “How you remain so confident while constantly being vulnerable to your ‘flaws’ (flaws is in quotes cause I don’t think you have any!!) but you embrace your humanness even though you so easily see the forest from the trees, it’s like you just here for the vibes and experience lolol. The amazing thing about that is you KNOW and you don’t care what people think while at the same time showing up and giving your best because you do care that you give it your all.”

“No matter how new all this was to you, you came. You saw. And you CONQUERED,” she continued. “I’m so glad we got to do this together, you’re a remarkable young woman and I love you, my Alyssa.”

SZA plays Alyssa, best friend to Keke’s Dreux, in the film.

