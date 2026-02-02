Keke Palmer to host ‘Billboard’ Women in Music 2026

Keke Palmer will flex her hosting skills as master of ceremonies for the Billboard Women in Music event. The multihyphenate will pull double duty, also taking the stage as one of the night’s performers.

“Women in Music is about recognizing success and possibility,” Billboard‘s co-chief editorial officer Leila Cobo said in a statement to Billboard. “We’re proud to shine a spotlight on women who are not only making great music, but also transforming the industry.”

Dana Droppo, Billboard‘s chief brand officer, added, “Keke embodies the spirit of Women in Music: fearless, multifaceted and deeply respected across entertainment and culture. She brings a vivacious energy, sharp perspective, and lovable authenticity that will make this year’s show truly special.”

Billboard Women in Music will take place on April 29 at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Honorees will be announced at a later date.

