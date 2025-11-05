Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Luther’ leads ‘Billboard”s Pop Airplay chart

Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” has made its way to the top of another Billboard chart, this time the Pop Airplay chart dated May 3. It’s the first rap song to lead the chart since Doja Cat‘s “Agora Hills” in March 2024, marking K. Dot’s first time at #1 as a lead artist on the list and SZA’s third. They also both previously topped the chart as featured artists, thanks to K. Dot’s appearance on Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” and Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” and SZA’s contribution to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat.

The Pop Airplay chart is the latest chart conquered by “Luther,” which has spent nine consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 and previously secured the #1 position on Rap Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, Radio Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay.

It now joins 10 other songs that have dominated the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay and Pop Airplay charts, some of which include Pharrell Williams‘ “Happy”; “Be Without You” by Mary J. Blige; Mariah Carey‘s “We Belong Together”; and Boyz II Men‘s “On Bended Knee” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”

The latest accomplishment for “Luther” comes as Kendrick and SZA travel the world as part of their Grand National Tour, which kicked off on Saturday. In a reflection post on opening night, SZA wrote, “IM LATE AF BUT NIGHT 1 MINNEAPOLIS WAS AN EXPERIENCE. GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME ! I’m so GRATEFUL FOR MY LIFE!”

SZA has also been handling business for her Not Beauty lip collection while on the road. During her stop in Houston, she hosted a pop-up at NRG Stadium, where she signed autographs, took pictures and interacted with her fans.

