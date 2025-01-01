Kendrick Lamar announces SZA as guest for his Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Apple Music

Kendrick Lamar is bringing SZA along with him to the Super Bowl LIX halftime stage.

He shared the news on his socials Thursday via a clip that captures him on his phone while on a football field. “I’ve been thinking about a guest performer,” he’s heard saying, before SZA runs up behind him and spills a cooler of blue drink onto him in slow motion.

The Super Bowl halftime performance will take place Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, giving fans a preview of what’s to come during SZA and Lamar’s upcoming Grand National Tour.

The two recently teamed on Kendrick’s GNX cuts “Luther” and “Gloria,” as well as on “30 for 30” from SZA’s SOS deluxe, Lana.

