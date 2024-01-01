Kendrick Lamar drops new music video for ‘squabble up’

Courtesy of pgLang

Kendrick Lamar continues to put on for the West Coast in his new music video for “squabble up.”

Directed by Calmatic, the visual takes place in one room, in which Kendrick’s seen either showing off his dance moves or reading a book titled How To Be More Like Kendrick For Dummies. Different groups of people make their way in and out of the room, some dancing, a few fighting and others attempting to figure out the jumbled letters on a board.

He sprinkles in a bit of LA, with the dance moves and street sign from the 105 Freeway. There are also a few Easter eggs, including a Nate Dogg tribute, one to Ice-T‘s album Power and a poster for the Compton Christmas Parade.

The video for “squabble up,” the song first teased in Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” video, is now available to watch on YouTube.

