Kendrick Lamar surprise-drops new album, ‘GNX’

Kendrick Lamar is getting Super Bowl ready. Ahead of his halftime show at the 2025 event, he’s surprised fans with a new album that he’s calling GNX.

The project features 12 songs, including “heart pt. 6,” seemingly named after one of the diss tracks Drake made during their back-and-forth earlier this year, and “wacced out murals,” on which he addresses the chatter about Lil Wayne being snubbed for the Super Bowl halftime show.

“I used to bump Tha Carter 3, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” he raps. “Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n***** agitated, I’m just glad it’s on they faces.”

No features are listed on streaming services, but SZA appears on the third and 12th tracks, respectively titled “luther” and “gloria.”

GNX arrived just moments after a trailer for the project appeared on YouTube. It finds K. Dot walking out of a vehicle and rapping over a siren-like beat in a squatted pose position.

“Only thing better right now is livin’ right now when I can’t spare no feelings/ Quiet on set but my aura loud, I never get through hood s*** and wisdom,” he sings. “The money out here, young man, f*** holdin’ your hand, you’ll die broke tryna play victim/The little ideas I told made people go rogue until God gave me a big one.”

The cover art, seemingly from the trailer, is a still black-and-white image of Kendrick leaning in front of said vehicle.

GNX follows singles/Drake diss tracks “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us,” the last of which was nominated for Song and Record of the year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

