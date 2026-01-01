Kendrick Lamar talks about Baby Keem’s musical talent in new ‘Booman’ episode

The rollout for Baby Keem’s new album, Ca$ino, continues with the release of another “Booman” episode. “Booman III,” the third episode from the project’s accompanying documentary series, features the return of his first cousin once removed Kendrick Lamar, who talks about his initial reaction to Keem’s musical talent.

“Was I surprised? No, I wasn’t surprised,” he began. “You know why? Because it started off with beats. And I was like, ‘OK, I see what went down here.’ When I think of the gamers, it just makes sense.You have to be locked in to sound and tech; it all goes hand in hand. So when he started first sending me beats and s***, I was like, ‘OK, I can see you do this,’ and he was really good.” “What I was surprised at was when he started rapping,” K. Dot continued. “I was like, ‘Damn, you actually good at this, too.’ That threw me for a loop, because he understood melodies and patterns more than any young cat that I’ve heard.”

Kendrick said Keem “was the best” of “a thousand f****** cousins” and “a thousand friends that rap and do music” when he was just “14, 15 years old.”

“Booman III” is now available to watch on YouTube. Ca$ino is set to arrive on Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.