Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ returns to #1 spot on ‘Billboard’ 200, ‘Luther’ tops Hot 100 for third week

Dave Free

GNX by Kendrick Lamar is back atop the Billboard 200, marking its third nonconsecutive week at #1. According to Luminate, it earned 90,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 6. With 73,000 SEA units, 16,500 album sales and 1,000 TEA units, GNX beat PartyNextDoor and Drake‘s joint $ome $exy $ongs 4 U project, which currently holds the #2 position.

Its single “Luther” featuring SZA has also spent three weeks at #1 — and it is dominating on the Billboard Hot 100. The song now ties with Kendrick’s Grammy-winning “Not Like Us,” which topped the chart for three nonconsecutive weeks, and “Like That” featuring Future and Metro Boomin, which had a consistent three-week run last April. It’s SZA’s longest time in the top position of the Hot 100.

“Luther” is also #1 on the Streaming Songs chart for a third week, on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Adult R&B Airplay charts for a second week, and on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for its 11th week.

The song has also dominated on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay lists.

