Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” remains #1 on YouTube US Top Songs chart

Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

YouTube’s recap of the week features accomplishments from Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and more.

For starters, Kendrick has had a huge week on the streaming platform. Aside from entering the Billion Views Club with his “Humble” music video, his latest, “Not Like Us,” is on multiple charts. On US Top Songs, it remains the #1 track; it lands at #25 on Global Top Songs. He’s also the eighth artist named on the US Top Artists list.

Eminem is also charting, as “Temporary,” “Houdini” and “Fuel” featuring JID have all secured spots on the US Top Songs, respectively landing at #57, #59 and #81. He also has a song with 1 billion streams, thanks to his 2000 hit “The Real Slim Shady.” He’s currently at #3 on US Top Artists.

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti‘s “Timeless” collab launches at #15 on US Top Songs and #36 on Global Top Songs. Both artists are on the US Top Artists chart, with The Weeknd at #6 and Carti at #66.

Last but not least, Rod Wave, the 13th artist on US Top Artists, has two singles on US Top Songs: “Fall Fast in Love” makes its debut at #28, and “Passport Junkie” secures a spot at #75.

Other notable mentions:

Chris Brown is in the top five on the US Top Shorts Songs chart, landing at #3 with “Beg For It.”

In addition to “Timeless,” “Fall Fast in Love,” and Em’s “Temporary” and “Fuel,” other new entries on US Top Songs include Tee Grizzley‘s “Blow for Blow” with J. Cole (#54), Lil Durk‘s “Turn Up A Notch” (#65) and NLE Choppa‘s “Or What” at #76.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.