Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” returns to #1, Summer Walker’s a Chris Brown fan and more

— Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is back at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, up from its #3 spot a week prior. The song previously debuted atop the chart, but had since been alternating between #2 and #6. Following the Juneteenth The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert and the release of the “Not Like Us” video, however, it’s earned 53.8 million official streams, 40 million radio airplay audience impressions and 8,000 sold in the week ending July 11.

— Summer Walker attended Chris Brown‘s concert Sunday night, wearing a cheerleading outfit with the words “Miss Brown.” She and a friend took part in the meet and greet, with poses including a split in front of Chris, as well as a side hug. Her reactions to some of his songs are still on her Instagram Story.

— Reggae star Buju Banton just performed two shows at the UBS Arena, which marked his first U.S. performances in 13 years. He’ll continue to perform during his newly announced 14-date tour, kicking off Aug. 24 and wrapping on Nov. 17. Presale tickets will be available Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

— Common and Pete Rock are supporting their recently released The Auditorium Vol. 1 with The Auditorium Tour. The trek launches Aug. 28 and runs through a Sept. 25 date, making a total of 18 stops. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presales also available.

— On Oct. 26, Anderson .Paak‘s sixth annual Paak House in the Park will continue its mission to bring artists, performers, bands, chefs and more together. It will take place in Ventura County; performances and ticket info have not yet been announced. Check paakhouse.org/.

