Kevin Hart taps Ludacris and Lil Wayne as headliners for Hartbeat Weekend

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Room to Read/Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat Weekend is coming back. The event, a mash-up of music and comedy, will take place Labor Day weekend with Ludacris and Lil Wayne taking on headlining duties.

The rappers will cover the music side at the Zouk Nightclub after-parties, while Kevin and other comics will bring the humor. Kev will specifically take the Resorts World Theatre stage, where he’ll perform as part of his Acting My Age Tour.

Also featured are exclusive events and poker tournaments taking place Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.

“Hartbeat Weekend is all about celebrating the very best in comedy, culture, and music, and this year we’re taking it to a whole new level,” Hart said in a statement, per Billboard. “I can’t wait for everyone to join us for a weekend packed with laughter, entertainment and unforgettable moments.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT, with VIP packages available.

