Kevin Hart thinks this person could play him in a biopic

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb

Kevin Hart is still thriving in his career, but if there were talks about a biopic happening, he thinks a certain streamer would put on a “phenomenal” performance.

In an interview with Vibe, he was asked who he could see playing him onscreen, and he responded after making it clear that he’s not that old.

“Is that where we are? ‘Kevin, who do you want to play you?’ Oh my goodness,” Kev started. “I mean, when we get to that point, it’s definitely a great conversation. I would say in a perfect world, in the future — because I got a feeling that they’ll be able to knock it out the park because of the way they’ll be — Kai Cenat.”

“Cut the dreads and stuff off, I think he can get in there and pull out a phenomenal performance,” he added.

Kevin was previously a guest on Kai’s livestream, an episode that has 368,000 views and counting.

The two, who have been said to give off a father-son energy, have since been seen in Kai’s AMP 2024 Freshman Cypher. In it, Kevin revived his Chocolate Droppa alter ego and rapped over the beat of Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us.”

“All this talk about the Big 3, f*** that, them not me/ Goddamn, I’m mad/ Oh s***, you sad/ Well, it’s time to get glad, ’cause I’m back and I’m really mad,” he rapped.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.