Key Glock talks 2Pac, Young Dolph and recording his album ‘Glockaveli’

Key Glock‘s latest album title, Glockaveli, is seemingly a tribute to 2Pac aka Makaveli. During an interview with XXL, Key shared his thoughts on why 2Pac is revered long after his death.

“It’s like when you’re a real person, like how everybody calls themselves real, when you’re just genuine and wise and just got good energy and a good spirit, it’s going to live on,” he says. “Whether you want it to or not, people are going to represent you even if they met you or not.”

Glokaveli released in May, nearly two years after his previous album, Glockoma 2. He admits he was mentally “all over the place” when he recorded the album and is happy that it’s finally out.

“I ain’t gon’ lie. It feels good. It feels like I just had a birthday party because everybody was happy for me. Everybody was celebrating like it was theirs,” he says of the project’s release.

Elsewhere in the interview, Key Glock discusses his current tour, choosing beats for his songs and the importance of giving — a lesson he learned from his late friend, Young Dolph.

“It rubbed off on me like real big because I know how it feel to not have, and I know how it feel to be blessed. My partners ain’t got what I got, but they know what’s mine is theirs,” Glock says. “So, it’s like I just be happy God blessed a n**** to be able to bless somebody else. That’s part of what I cherish the most. His heart to give.”

When it’s his time, he says he simply wants to be remembered for “being different.”

“You can’t compare nobody to me. Not even on the music level, but just period,” Glock explains. “I’m one of one, for sure.”

