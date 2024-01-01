Kid Cudi announces release date for upcoming memoir

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Kid Cudi is ready to share his life story in a memoir that will released over the summer. In an X post Thursday, he announced that Cudi: The Memoir, now available for preorder, will come out Aug. 5 via Simon & Schuster.

Cudi’s book news arrives shortly after he’d given fans an update about his progress on the book.

“So im reading this first draft, tweaking, fixing things, and im half way through and I know this book is gonna change so many peoples lives and inspire,” he wrote. “My story is so unique and real and raw and truly one of a kind. The s*** reads like a fairy tale its crazy.”

Initially announced in 2022, Cudi: The Memoir ﻿will provide enough information for fans to understand the “troubled boy” he was when he first came onto the music scene. “Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning,” Cudi tweeted at the time.

