Kid Cudi didn’t know that Ye released “GUN TO MY HEAD”: “What da hell is he doin’???”

YZY

After Ye and Ty Dolla $ign released VULTURES 2, they dropped several bonus tracks, including three that were only available on Ye’s Yeezy website for a limited time. One of them, “GUN TO MY HEAD,” features Kid Cudi — and nobody was more surprised to hear about it than Cudi.

While chatting with fans on social platform X on Sunday, Cudi responded to a tweet that said “love hearing you on ‘GUN TO MY HEAD,'” by writing, “Its tasty. Hope Ye drops that one day.” Another fan broke the news to the rapper, writing, “bro it’s literally dropped.”

“Where???” a clueless Cudi responded. “I wanna hear I forgot what it sounds like. I only heard it once since I recorded it when he played it that one time at the listening event.”

Another fan explained, “It’s on yeezy.com but sold out somehow. u sound amazing.” Cudi replied, “What da hell is he doin??? Haha ima talk to him.”

After another fan suggested the reason the song was only available on Ye’s website was “probably because the sample didnt get cleared,” the rapper responded, “Ahhh ok, that happens a lot. Lemme see whats up, ima talk about gettin it on dsp’s.”

VULTURES 2 was released on Aug. 3 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.