Kid Cudi enters the gallery world with Paris exhibition, ‘Echoes of the Past’

From music and movies to comic books — and now art galleries — Kid Cudi is bringing his talents to the art world. He is set to debut a new exhibition, Echoes of the Past, under the moniker Scotty Ramon.

Scotty Ramon is a play on Cudi’s birth name, Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi.

According to the exhibition description, the project is the result of Ramon’s renewed interest in becoming a cartoonist, a childhood dream he revisited “a little over a year ago.” It started with a painting that eventually “awakened that childlike creative freedom, only now it coexists with layers of lived experience.”

Ramon’s artwork, the description notes, “riffs on the same juxtapositions of melancholy and happiness that define his music style” and “suggest[s] the pursuit of an empowered self.”

While the visuals include “graphic warnings and unsettling words, Ramon nonetheless leaves the ultimate interpretation ambiguous—perhaps not ‘trapped’ or ‘lost,’ but emerging from a nightmare and traveling towards the light.”

The exhibit will open in Paris on Jan. 31 and run through March 1. To further attract visitors, Cudi produced an original beat that will play throughout the gallery, designed to “enhance the experience and build the vibe.”

