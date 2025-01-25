Kid Cudi evacuates home amid LA wildfires

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, Kid Cudi was among those who had to evacuate his home for safety reasons.

“Had to evacuate my crib,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I’m safe with my loved ones. Dogs are safe.”

“For all the folks who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and I’m praying for us all and I send ALL my love to you and yours,” he continued. “If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don’t hesitate. Be safe, L.A. Love you guys.”

At least five people have died in the wildfires and several buildings have been destroyed, including Harbor Studios, where Nicki Minaj recorded her Pink Friday 2 album.

More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, while those safe in the area have been sharing videos of the devastation on social media. Rod Wave canceled his concert at Intuit Dome.

