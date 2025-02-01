Kid Cudi says he may be taking a break from releasing new albums

Kid Cudi‘s latest album, Free, will be his last new project for a while. He shared in an X post Tuesday that he’ll be taking a break from new releases as he embraces being an independent artist.

“Fam!!! I just wanna say thank you to all my fans for supporting Free, spreading the word and sending love. I’m so grateful I have y’all in my corner,” he wrote. “Free was my last album on a major label (which is part of the reason I called the album Free) and now I’m lookin forward to a new chapter and being independent. I’m so proud of this album and the reception it received.”

Cudi asked fans to “please keep runnin it up” and announced a short film he has coming out in a few weeks, before sharing his intention to dial it back musically.

“I think ima officially take a step back for a while from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure,” he wrote. “Its gonna be a while til y’all hear another album from me but I promise when I do come again, it won’t be boring.”

Free is now available on streaming services.

