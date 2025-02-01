Kid Cudi says he’s ‘planting the seeds for a little tour down under’

After a few days of performances in Australia, Kid Cudi is already thinking about returning for a full tour. Reflecting on his experiences at Wildlands Festival and Beyond The Valley in a video shared to his Instagram Story, he said, “This whole trip, New Zealand, Australia — this whole little tour was f****** epic.”

“I want to thank everybody that came to the show, everybody that was losing their s*** to every song, singing every word,” he said. “That s*** means so much to me. Thank you for coming out.”

He then hinted at a full return as part of a larger tour. “I’ll be back soon. While I was here I was already planting the seeds for a little tour down under,” he said. “I’ll be back, and we’ll do it right. A full set, all the smashes, all the deep cuts and some new s***.”

Cudi performed a DJ set as part of a headlining set at Australia’s Beyond The Valley festival, which took place from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 at Barunah Plains in Victoria, marking his first visit to Australia in more than a decade. “Man, bringing in the New Year at BTV was the most epic s*** ever!!! I had the best time w u all!!! So much love, bouncing back from me to u. Such a beautiful experience,” he wrote on Instagram.

He then played Wildlands Festival in Brisbane on Jan. 1 and Perth on Jan. 3, writing of the experience, “Man what a night!! Thank u @wildlandsfestival for havin me!!! Love to all my fans in Brisbane that came to rock w me on New Years Day! Started the year off right!!!”

