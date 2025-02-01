Kid Cudi says new album will have no features

Kid Cudi‘s upcoming album is Free of features. In a post shared to his X account over the weekend, he told his fans that he would be the only person on the project.

“No features, just me. I think im over features unless it happens organically,” he wrote. “Theres people ive had on my albums that i havent talked to in years. Didnt promote the album, just went ghost.”

Since his past experience made him “feel weird,” Cudi says he decided to record Free alone.

“I was like, f*** that. I dont need anyone else on this one,” he added. “Im enough to keep u engaged. some people need features. Not me.”

Cudi announced Free in July, sharing it alongside artwork of him preparing to take a leap into the clouds.

“I wanted something that really expressed freedom, so the concept of me leaping into the clouds made so much sense,” he explained at the time. “I can’t WAIT for u guys to hear this album and really see the album art brought to life. You’re in for a beautiful ride. Promise.”

Free is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 22.

