Kid Cudi taking on the role of big bro in new series

Kid Cudi is making his way back to your screens, this time for a digital series titled Big Bro With Kid Cudi.

He stars in the weekly series, which finds him chatting with his celebrity friends about their respective journeys.

“This is where I invite my favorite people in culture and entertainment to come kick it,” he explains in a description with the trailer. “We put you on to dope s***, hype each other up, and tap into the real journey behind our biggest successes. It’s laughs, it’s untold stories, it’s those late night convos that hit different.”

Big Bro With Kid Cudi, a partnership with Wave Sports & Entertainment, is set to premiere April 1, and that’s no April Fools’ joke. New episodes will drop every Wednesday on podcast platforms, and behind-the-scenes footage will air on an extension of the show set to release on PDF Spaces by Adobe Acrobat, another partner of the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This show f**** hard,” Cudi tells THR. “Real hard. Get with it, baby!” He also designed the show’s set, and served as a producer and the artist behind the theme song.

Big Bro With Kid Cudi marks Cudi’s latest on-screen project. In addition to his music videos, he’s appeared in Trap, Happy Gilmore 2 and voiced the character Jabari in the film Entergalactic.

He also recently launched a Twitch channel, on which he’s livestreamed several times and documented the making of his EP HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE?

Cudi is set to kick off his Road Ragers tour in April.

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