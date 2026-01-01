Kid Cudi thanks fans for tuning into first livestream of newly launched Twitch channel

Kid Cudi is giving fans an inside look at his music-making process on his newly launched Twitch channel, Kid Cudi Presents: Someone Cooked Here. He had his first livestream on Tuesday, where he chopped it up, freestyled and worked in the studio alongside Dot Da Genius.

His goal is to allow fans to see what goes on behind the scenes, an experience he wishes he could have had with his favorite musicians.

“I started this because I’ve always dreamed of being a fly on the wall in some of my favorite artists sessions, and decided it would be cool to give u guys VIP access,” he wrote on Instagram ahead of the release. “Who knows what we’ll make, who knows who will show up, get ready. U just got a ticket into my world. Welcome.”

Following the nearly six-hour stream, Cudi took to Instagram to express his gratitude for those who tuned in.

“Thank You to everyone for the subs, the love, all the gifts u sent, the support was DEF felt and MUCH appreciated,” he wrote, alongside a video clip from the livestream. “Im so geeked I cant sleep! We had 12k people watching and over 600 subs.”

“The team was sayin these are strong numbers for a first stream,” he continued. “So guess what? ROUND 2 OF ‘SOMEONE COOKED HERE’ TOMORROW!!”

The livestream is set to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT. Cudi says if he reaches 1,000 subs, fans can vote for the song they’d like for him to release. “The best thing about being independent is I can do what I want,” he concluded.

