Killer Mike on his Grammy naysayers: “Somebody going to be talking s*** no matter what”

On Killer Mike‘s “Still Talk’n That S***” from his new album, Michael & the Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints, he has bars for those who weren’t happy with his Grammy win. Despite the negative commentary, however, he believes he earned it and doesn’t take any other opinions to heart.

“God will give you everything you want and you get all the good, but you get everything that comes with it,” Mike said in an interview with Complex. “As an artist, I deeply have reverence for Travis Scott, he’s amazing,” he adds of the rapper, who was also nominated for Best Rap Album. “I’m never going to think anybody deserves anything in front of me, especially when I put in my best, but a lot of his fans, they don’t like Mike now. And I have to accept that, that’s fine.”

Mike notes that unlike Travis, his music is a go-to for those going through the blues.

“There’s going to come a time in their life when their mother dies. There’s going to come a time in their life when someone that they cared for deeply dies. And the question is, ‘What song you going to pivot to?’ I happen to have a record called ‘Motherless’ that acknowledges that,” Mike says. “I listen to Travis and I jam, but man, does the record hit you like shedding tears when she won’t let you see your child? When child support on your black a** for the mistakes you’ve made? That’s what my music does. It’s there for you. It’s the blues baby. So I’m there … to speak to the whole human being.”

Of the criticism, he adds, “No matter what good you do, no matter how many blessings you give, it’s going to be somebody there talking s***.”

