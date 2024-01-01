Killer Mike’s releasing a few ‘Songs For Sinners & Saints’

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s been a little over a year since Killer Mike released MICHAEL, but he’s ready to drop a new album. The rapper announced a new project with his The Mighty Midnight Revival band, Songs For Sinners & Saints, slated to arrive on Friday.

“I had a year to live with MICHAEL, and I realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on. For me, this is a testimonial,” Mike said in a press release, per HipHopDx. “When I was growing up, an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs.”

“After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL, I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear,” Mike added. “I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and Saints.”

Songs For Sinners & Saints features 10 songs, according to the track list. It boasts appearances from Anthony Hamilton, Offset, Blxst, Key Glock, Project Pat and more.

