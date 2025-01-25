Kirk Franklin to receive Black Music Icon Award at 2025 Recording Academy Honors

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Kirk Franklin‘s contribution to gospel music will be celebrated at the 2025 Recording Academy Honors. He’ll be presented with the Black Music Icon Award, given to those who have “profoundly shaped the industry” and inspired “countless people.”

“Kirk has not only revolutionized gospel music but has also bridged the gap between genres, redefining the possibilities of musical expression and inspiring generations with his message of hope and faith,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement of Kirk’s upcoming honor, per Billboard. “His unwavering dedication to his craft and his legacy of service embody the very essence of the Black Music Icon Award. We look forward to honoring Kirk for his profound influence on the industry and the countless lives he continues to touch worldwide.”

The fourth annual Recording Academy Honors will take place on Jan. 30 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Adam Blackstone will serve as music supervisor for the Recording Academy Honors event, and MVD Inc. will produce the event for the fourth consecutive year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.