KJLH’s 23rd Annual House Full of Toys goes DIGITAL in 2020

In this unprecedented year we want to continue our long standing season of giving with a Digital House Full of Toys Community Toy Drive. We want to gift you safely in this Christmas season of giving.

If you know a family in need this holiday season please email us here. Be sure to include:

Your contact information

Their family name

The number of children and include gender and ages

Please share their story and let us know what is special about this family that you have selected to SANTA this holiday season. Perhaps a first responder, a nurse, a teacher, maybe a family at your church. We know there is need, perhaps more than ever before.

Perhaps you prefer to pay it forward and help us play SANTA:

Instead of collecting toys this year, we ask for gift cards to be donated. This year we “go digital” with our community toy drive. If you would like to donate this year, would you consider donating gift cards to the House full of toys community toy drive this year.

You can donate via Amazon, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Subway or any company that is most convenient for you. We would love to receive e-gift cards or actual gift cards.

E-gift cards can be sent to: HouseFullOfToys@kjlhradio.com

(please keep the number and amount of the gift card for your records)

Physical gift cards can be mailed to:

House Full of Toys c/o KJLH Radio

161 North La Brea Avenue

Inglewood, CA 90301

(Please include your email address so that we can acknowledge your gift)

You have always been there for the community, for your neighbors, for those in need. Won’t you help us “go digital” and make this year’s 23rd House Full of Toys Community toy drive extra special and extremely safe. We are here for you this holiday season, WE ARE YOU 2020.