KJLH recognizes the life and legacy of Roland Wirt

Roland Wirt was a charismatic and loving entertainment promoter, well known by so many in the community. He passed away at 68. If you have condolences to the family of Roland Wirt, please leave your comments below.
Roland was a great individual who had the “IT” factor. He bought a great energy to all those he came in contact with. Roland gave me the confidence to produce my children’s fashion shows and encouraged me and gave me great advice in business. I will miss his great sense of humor and his witty and charismatic spirit. Brotha Roland will truly be missed. RIP Roland God has the coolest angel in heaven now. My condolences to his family. God Bless
Roland was a great individual to know and interact with. He was always positive and helpful. Over the last 40 years he was one of the best smelling brothers around. I will miss his great smile beneath a hat and a fragrance that only Roland could wear. God is collecting his Angels and he just took one of the biggest!
My heart and prayers goes out to his family Rest In Peace King