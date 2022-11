Radio FREE 10.3 KJLH – We Are You – and want to provide a helping hand to those less fortunate this holiday season.

If you are a teacher, nurse, first responder, church leader and know of a child or family in need of toys this holiday season, fill out the information below. At KJLH we believe no child should be left without the joy of a toy this season. Please sumbit the following information to nominate a child or family who needs love this Christmas.