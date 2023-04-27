Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monday , May 1 2023
Womens Health Expo

KJLH Womens Health Expo 2023 presented by Black Infant Health

EVENT DETAILS

DATE:
June 10, 2023
TIME:
Doors open at 7am

LOCATION:
Long Beach Convention Center
300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA, 90802

Free Admission! All ages are welcome.

Health Panel Discussion // Breakout Sessions // Healthy Dishes Stage // Hundreds of Exhibitors // Exercise Zone // Free Massages // Free Health Screenings // Live Radio Broadcast // Prizes, giveaways and more

Interested in becoming a Vendor?

Email [email protected] and someone will contact you.

Times:

Arrive as early as 6am. Doors open by 7am so you can get a seat in the opening session and Live broadcast! Plus goodie bags will be given out starting at 7am before opening session begins. Opening Session is 8am-10a is on the upper level, above the lobby in the Grand Ballroom.

Parking:

visit longbeachcc.com/directions-parking/

Food:

There is a concession stand in the Exhibit Hall B where the KJLH Women’s Health Expo is in. There is also food available at the Pacific Cafe’ in the Promenade lobby

Locations:

Breakout Sessions are on upper level.

Exhibitor Hall B is on the lower level below the lobby with vendors, Guy Black show live, Healthy Dishes stage, Free Health Screenings, Free Massages, Exercise Demos and more.

Email questions to [email protected]

Register Now for this Free Event

For security verification, please enter any random two digit number. For example: 67
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Kindness, Joy, Love & Happiness™