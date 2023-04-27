KJLH Womens Health Expo 2023 presented by Black Infant Health

EVENT DETAILS
June 10, 2023
TIME:
Doors open at 7am
Long Beach Convention Center
300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA, 90802
Free Admission! All ages are welcome.
Health Panel Discussion // Breakout Sessions // Healthy Dishes Stage // Hundreds of Exhibitors // Exercise Zone // Free Massages // Free Health Screenings // Live Radio Broadcast // Prizes, giveaways and more
Interested in becoming a Vendor?
Email [email protected] and someone will contact you.
Times:
Arrive as early as 6am. Doors open by 7am so you can get a seat in the opening session and Live broadcast! Plus goodie bags will be given out starting at 7am before opening session begins. Opening Session is 8am-10a is on the upper level, above the lobby in the Grand Ballroom.
Parking:
visit longbeachcc.com/directions-parking/
Food:
There is a concession stand in the Exhibit Hall B where the KJLH Women’s Health Expo is in. There is also food available at the Pacific Cafe’ in the Promenade lobby
Locations:
Breakout Sessions are on upper level.
Exhibitor Hall B is on the lower level below the lobby with vendors, Guy Black show live, Healthy Dishes stage, Free Health Screenings, Free Massages, Exercise Demos and more.
Email questions to [email protected]