KJLH Womens Health Expo 2023 presented by Black Infant Health

June 10, 2023

Doors open at 7am

Long Beach Convention Center

300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA, 90802 Long Beach Convention Center

Free Admission! All ages are welcome.

Health Panel Discussion // Breakout Sessions // Healthy Dishes Stage // Hundreds of Exhibitors // Exercise Zone // Free Massages // Free Health Screenings // Live Radio Broadcast // Prizes, giveaways and more

Arrive as early as 6am. Doors open by 7am so you can get a seat in the opening session and Live broadcast! Plus goodie bags will be given out starting at 7am before opening session begins. Opening Session is 8am-10a is on the upper level, above the lobby in the Grand Ballroom.

visit longbeachcc.com/directions-parking/

There is a concession stand in the Exhibit Hall B where the KJLH Women’s Health Expo is in. There is also food available at the Pacific Cafe’ in the Promenade lobby

Breakout Sessions are on upper level.

Exhibitor Hall B is on the lower level below the lobby with vendors, Guy Black show live, Healthy Dishes stage, Free Health Screenings, Free Massages, Exercise Demos and more.

Email questions to [email protected]

