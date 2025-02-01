Kodak Black says teamwork makes the dream work on new song + video, ‘By Myself’

Vulture Love / Capitol Records

Kodak Black talks about the power of teamwork in his new single, “By Myself.” The song samples Fabolous‘ “Make Me Better” featuring Ne-Yo, and sees him team with South Florida risers DJ E Money and G6reddot.

“I could do this by myself, but I prefer if we were together,” Kodak raps. “You know I don’t really need no help, but it’d be nice if you helped me help you.”

In the video, he meets up with DJ E Money and G6reddot for a celebration at a small bar complete with cards, women, booze and money. A skit paying homage to Fabolous’ song is also featured in the video, with an appearance from Ne-Yo in the intro skit.

