L.A. mayor announces COVID-19 testing will be extended to all county residents, with or without symptoms | KTLA

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that COVID-19 testing is now available for all residents across L.A. County, whether or not they show symptoms of the illness.

Those who do show symptoms of coronavirus infection will take priority, but all Angelenos are eligible to receive a test at no cost to them, Garcetti said. The mayor said L.A. is now the first major U.S. city to offer the tests to all asymptomatic residents.

After some contradictory statements, the mayor confirmed that the testing will be available to the whole county, not just Los Angeles city residents. L.A. County, with some 10 million residents, is the most populous county in the nation; the city of L.A. has about 4 million residents.

Garcetti announced the expansion during his nightly pandemic update, saying evidence of large numbers of people without symptoms spreading the virus “illustrates why making testing available to anyone who wants it is essential.”

Appointments can be made via coronavirus.lacity.org/testing. But in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement, the site appeared to be overloaded with visitors.

Garcetti said that though appointments are available to all county residents, those who are asymptomatic can only get tested at one of the city-run sites. The appointment portal will guide those interested on what’s available to them.

The testing sign-up site on Wednesday evening indicated that — in partnership with the city of Los Angeles and Community Organized Relief Effort — the county was offering free testing to “ALL Los Angeles County residents, whether or not you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.” CORE, the group the county and city are working with, is a nonprofit disaster relief organization founded by actor Sean Penn.

Garcetti says the 35 testings sites countywide now have the capacity to test 18,000 people a day — up from 145 people on the first day of testing 40 days ago. So far, a total of 140,000 county residents have been tested.

Considering estimates that 200,000 tests are run each day nationwide, L.A. has the capacity to conduct 9% of all tests in U.S., Garcetti said.

County officials say testing capacity is still limited

Asked Wednesday afternoon about Garcetti’s comments earlier in the week that he hoped testing would be opened up to all residents countywide regardless of symptoms, L.A. County health officials said certain populations needed to be prioritized before that could happen.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the county’s Department of Health Services, said people who are symptomatic, those in institutional settings and the homeless population must be tested first. The next priority is asymptomatic first responders and health care workers. Those priorities are in line with the state’s, Ghaly said.

“While test capacity continues to be limited, we’ll be focusing on that first priority population, with a continued eye to roll out to subsequent populations in the near future,” Ghaly said.

The state wants to see 60,000 to 80,000 tests per day, with L.A. County’s share making up 25 to 30% of that, Ghaly said. So the “general goal” is 15,000 to 20,000 tests per day in the county, she said — although Garcetti has said capacity is already within that range.

Garcetti announced the testing expansion countywide just a few hours after Ghaly’s comments.

In a tweet Wednesday night, the county said it had not issued new testing guidelines and would provide “clarification” during its Thursday afternoon news briefing.

