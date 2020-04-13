L.A. Mayor Garcetti extends city’s stay-at-home order, launches child care service for hospital workers

Sareen Habeshian and Chris Wolfe

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti extended the city’s ‘safer at home’ order Friday to stay into effect until May 15, after L.A. County extended its own order in a continuing effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The city also announced the launch of an emergency child care support program to support hospital workers on the frontlines, ensuring they don’t miss work.

In partnership with L.A. hospitals, the service will provide three options for hospital workers with children: a stipend of $100 per shift to help pay for whatever type of child care works best for the individual; free referrals to licensed providers in the community; or five new child care centers near city hospitals for children between ages six to 14, starting Monday.

Garcetti also announced that the Bureau of Street Services will be shifting street paving and sweeping from residential streets to major corridors to reduce the impact on residents and to speed up road repair.

The city’s Worker Protection Order went into effect Friday, requiring that employers provide workers with face coverings or reimburse them for the cost. Businesses must also implement physical distancing measures and allow employees to wash or sanitize their hands at least every 30 minutes.

Starting April 15, essential businesses that are open will be required to post a protocol sheet, which will become available on the city website, at their workplace, highlighting social distancing measures.

On Thursday, the mayor announced free extra trash collection services throughout the city and launched a mobile testing team for assisted living facilities.

There were 8,430 positive coronavirus cases in L.A. County and 241 deaths as of Friday.

Garcetti has been holding a virtual briefing every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m. via Facebook Live.

