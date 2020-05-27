LA Unions to Feed Thousands Impacted by COVID-19

Walk-Up Food Distribution Set to Feed over 2,000 Families in the

Pico-Union Neighborhood of Los Angeles

On Saturday, May 30, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, in collaboration with Labor Community Services, Los Angeles Councilmember Gil Cedillo (CD-1), the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and others, is set to host a walk-up food distribution for residents of the Pico-Union area impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Over 2,000 families are expected to be fed.

Over the last two months, our partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has helped feed almost 40,000 families, approximately 120,000 individuals, across Los Angeles County with food distributions in Long Beach, Los Angeles, Inglewood, Burbank, and many others.

WHAT: LA Unions Walk-Up Food Distribution

WHEN: Saturday, May 30, 2020

WHERE:

Los Angeles County Federation of Labor

2130 W. James M Wood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90006

Food distributions from 12pm – 2pm

2,000 families expected

Walk-up only

Spanish interviews available

WHO

Ron Herrera, President, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor

Gil Cedillo, Los Angeles City Councilmember, 1st District

Armando Olivas, Director, Labor Communities Services

Michael Flood, President and CEO, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Volunteers / Union Members: Union and community members volunteering to distribute the food

Pico-Union residents receiving food