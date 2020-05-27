LA Unions to Feed Thousands Impacted by COVID-19

Walk-Up Food Distribution Set to Feed over 2,000 Families in the
Pico-Union Neighborhood of Los Angeles
On Saturday, May 30, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, in collaboration with Labor Community Services, Los Angeles Councilmember Gil Cedillo (CD-1), the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and others, is set to host a walk-up food distribution for residents of the Pico-Union area impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Over 2,000 families are expected to be fed.
Over the last two months, our partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has helped feed almost 40,000 families, approximately 120,000 individuals, across Los Angeles County with food distributions in Long Beach, Los Angeles, Inglewood, Burbank, and many others.
WHAT: LA Unions Walk-Up Food Distribution
WHEN: Saturday, May 30, 2020
WHERE:
Los Angeles County Federation of Labor
2130 W. James M Wood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90006
Food distributions from 12pm – 2pm
2,000 families expected
Walk-up only
Spanish interviews available
WHO
Ron Herrera, President, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor
Gil Cedillo, Los Angeles City Councilmember, 1st District
Armando Olivas, Director, Labor Communities Services
Michael Flood, President and CEO, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
Volunteers / Union Members: Union and community members volunteering to distribute the food
Pico-Union residents receiving food