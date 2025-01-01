Laila! announces first tour in support of debut album, ‘Gap Year!’

Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images

Laila! is heading on her very first tour.

The Gap Year Tour! will start March 27 in San Francisco. Laila! will also make stops in LA, Houston, Atlanta, New York, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan, before wrapping up in Toronto on April 27.

“attention passengers ,,, im going on my very first TOUR!” she announced on Instagram Tuesday. “im extremely excited and i cant wait 2 see u all.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, following an exclusive artist presale starting Wednesday and a Spotify Fans First presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

The trek will support Laila!’s debut album, Gap Year!, which dropped in September and features viral hits “Like That!” and “Not My Problem.”

If you can’t make, it’s not Laila!’s problem!

