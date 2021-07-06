Wednesday , July 28 2021
LANI Staffing

LANI Staffing

LANI Staffing is the premier employment staffing service, serving customers nationwide.  We assist employers with temporary, temporary to hire and direct hire employees. We currently have over 500 positions , yes 500 and more currently open and available and need employees today. We are located in Irvine, California and have a variety of positions available nationwide.

www.lani.com

Our positions range from:

Mortgage
Insurance
Escrow
Title
Healthcare
Accounting
Technology
Banking
Credit Unions
Administrative

Please email resumes to:
Healthcare/Medical positions – ernie_hernandez@lani.com
Banking, Title, Escrow, Insurance, IT, Call center – Charlene_nichols@lani.com

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Kindness, Joy, Love &Happiness™