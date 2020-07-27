LA’s 101 North Eatery & Bar Invites You To Dine Outside While Enjoying Their Signature Summer Cocktails

Monday July 27, 2020

Since LA restaurants had to stop indoor seating and only invite guests to dine outside 101 North has adapted quickly and now has the use of two private patios for outdoor dining! 101 North’s in-house mixologist specifically created a Summer Cocktail List for their guests! 101 North also hosts Wine Wednesdays with half off wine by the glass and draft beer along with Margarita Thursdays which features $6 margaritas from open to close on Thursday nights all summer long! Please find the list of summer cocktails below, please note images are available upon request.

Signature Summer Cocktails:

The Lovely Loon. (available as a cocktail kit)

Vodka, Fresh Mint, Citrus, Organic Blueberry, Sparkling Wine.

The Lavender Empress.

Gin, Wild Lavender, Elderflower, Fresh Lemon.

About Fig N’ Thyme.

Bourbon, Black Mission Fig, Citrus, Thyme.

Doc Holiday.

Whiskey, House-Made Tamarind Gomme, Orange Bitters, Grapefruit Oil.

Blame It On The Aperol.

Reposado Tequila, Fresh Lemon, Orange Essence, Aperol, Bubbles.

California Peach. (available as a cocktail kit)

Vodka, Organic California Peach, Hand Pressed Ginger, Citrus.

That’s My Jam.

Whiskey, Orange Essence, House-Made Strawberry Jam.

The Remedy.

Mezcal, Pressed Lime & Ginger, Jalapeño Pineapple Infusion, Aquafaba.

Hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Happy Hour Everyday From 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Curbside pickup and delivery options will still be available. To place orders please visit www.101northeateryandbar.com text (818) 268-7951, call (805) 852-1588 or email info@101northeateryandbar.com.

During this hard time 101 North Eatery & Bar’s goal is to help provide the community with affordable options. Chef Anthony stated, “This is an unprecedented time for not only Americans, but the entire world. Local businesses are doing what we can to help our community and ease some of the burdens that our neighbors may be facing.”

About 101 North:

When the 101 North team searched the Los Angeles area for the perfect location to begin this journey, we were inspired by the rich and diverse culinary scene that downtown Los Angeles has created. We were motivated to bring that energy, enthusiasm and love for food to an area that has an emerging culinary scene of its own. We firmly believe that Westlake Village is the perfect place to debut our New American restaurant, serving a population that values and appreciates high quality dining and holds their community of family and friends in the highest regard. It is 101 North’s philosophy that love can be expressed in food and we invite you to share in the love with us.

About Chef Anthony:

As the leader of our team, Chef Anthony has filled the kitchen with local talents that parallel his deep and unwavering passion for food. A native to New York, Chef Anthony has poured years of dedication into exploring ways to enhance his culinary abilities, most notably cooking in numerous award-winning restaurants all over the world, including Europe, Asia and the United States. Anthony Alaimo found his calling to cuisine at a young age when he began working after school in Italian restaurants throughout his native New York City. In pursuit of a culinary career, he journeyed up the Atlantic coast, which not only enhanced his knowledge but also fueled his passion by allowing him to work with local ingredients in the bustling seafood industry of New England. It was there that his culinary skills emerged as he was mentored in the art of blending unique seasonal ingredients and traditional Italian flavors.

His culinary ambitions brought him through many notable kitchens throughout the United States and Europe, which ultimately led him to the Bellagio in Las Vegas where he went on to work at legendary restaurant Le Cirque with Sirio Miccioni’s team. Resort mogul Steve Wynn and the Wynn Resorts organization later presented Anthony with an opportunity to create an Italian restaurant in Macau, China where he then spent nine years as the Chef De Cuisine. During his tenure at Il Teatro at Wynn Macau, he and his team earned the most prestigious hallmark of a young chef’s career; a Michelin star in addition to multiple Forbes 5 star designations. His travels throughout Asia and abroad have finally brought him back to Los Angeles where he is able to share these experiences and his passion with his guests.