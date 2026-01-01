Latto announces pregnancy via new single and video, ‘Business & Personal (Intro)’

Latto’s Big Mama nickname has taken on a new meaning: she’s expecting her first child.

She revealed the news on her new single “Business & Personal (Intro),” where she reflects on her growth, success and resilience despite critics and humble beginnings.

“Car seat, got a kid on the way (Kid on the way),” she raps, later adding, “This baby ain’t slowing s*** down but the horsepower.” She also mentions the pregnancy in lines about “tryna hide my belly” and taking prenatal vitamins.

The music video further confirms the news, blending childhood home footage with present-day scenes. It opens with Latto painting on her bedroom floor and later shows her preparing a crib, and putting together a scrapbook with baby photos and a positive pregnancy test. In other moments, she flexes her changing body while tending to her garden and counting money.

“Business & Personal” serves as the lead single for Latto’s upcoming album, Big Mama, arriving on May 29. The cover art features her holding a baby cheetah with her baby bump on display.

Latto has not identified the father of her child. She confirmed to TMZ in September that she was in a relationship with 21 Savage, calling him “my man, my man, my man.” Fans believe he’s included in the music video, using his tattoos as clues and pointing to his baby photos in Latto’s scrapbook.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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